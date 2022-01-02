Russia’s new air defense system S-550 enters combat duty amid tension with Ukraine
Latest anti-ballistic missile system capable of hitting spacecraft, hypersonic targets
Share
MOSCOW – Latest air defense system S-550 of world's second-largest arms exporter Russia has entered combat service, Russian state-run news agency said.
The report claimed that S-500, which is capable of hitting spacecraft, ballistic and hypersonic missiles, has completed field trials and the first brigade has begun combat duty.
S-550 was first announced in November and is thought to be a derivative of the S-500 more specialized in ballistic missile defense. The new defense system will now be part of Moscow’s inclusive missile and air defense with the low-range S-350, S-400 and S-500 systems.
The arrival of S-550 ensures that the largest country by area possesses a multilayered air- and missile-defense architecture.
Meanwhile, the official sources still haven't confirmed the deployment of the S-550 system capable of targeting altitudes of tens of thousands of kilometers.
Russia’s state tech corporation Chief, earlier in November, said that the S-550 will have a longer-range target detection and missile interception capability.
Russia test-fires Zircon hypersonic cruise ... 11:10 PM | 19 Jul, 2021
MOSCOW – The Russian military on Monday reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise ...
Russia's latest moves come as tensions at the border with Ukraine continue while Moscow and Washington are set to hold talks in Geneva on January 10.
India receives Russian S-400 missiles in complete ... 12:45 AM | 16 Nov, 2021
NEW DELHI -- Russia has begun supplying S-400 Triumf missile systems to India ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit ...
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Vicky Kaushal faces police complaint for roaming on bike with fake ...12:26 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Russia’s new air defense system S-550 enters combat duty amid ...11:57 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
- 'Clear signs' of fifth Covid wave starting in Pakistan as Omicron ...11:24 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s first leopard preservation zone inaugurated at Margalla ...10:51 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
- More than half of Pakistanis say PTI govt’s performance under par, ...10:26 AM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage08:22 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting married (VIDEO)06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- This latest video of Hania Aamir will leave you in fits!08:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021