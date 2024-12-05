Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sindh reduces syllabus for upcoming matric, inter annual exams

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has decided to reduce the syllabus for upcoming annual examinations from class 1 to 12 in a major relief to students.

The department took the decision in a meeting, stating that the examinations, which are set to take place in March-April 2025, will be based on only 75 percent of the syllabus.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of College Education, Ssecretary of Universities and Boards, director general of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions, chairman of Karachi Matric Board, chairman of Karachi Intermediate Board, chairman of Mirpurkhas Intermediate Board and others.

A task has been assigned to the relevant officials to send the revised syllabus to the School Education Department by December 15.

Furthermore, it had decided that academic session 2025-26 for schools will begin in Sindh from April 1 while the colleges’academic session in Sindh from August 1.

The meeting also decided that the exams for grades 4 to 8 will be held from March 1 to 15, while the matriculation exams will start on March 15, and intermediate exams will start on April 15.

Matriculation results will be announced by July 15, and intermediate results by August 15.

It further said that the summer holidays in the province will be from June 1 to July 31, and the winter holidays will be observed from December 22 to 31.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

