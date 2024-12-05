Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dates for annual exams 2025 of matric, intermediate announced in Sindh

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has issued scheduled for annual examinations of matriculation and intermediate for next year.

The annual exams for class 9 and 10 will start from March 15, the department said in a notification, adding that intermediate exams will commence from April 15.

It further said that the results for matric class will be declared on July 15 while intermediate on August 15.

Furthermore, it has decided that academic session 2025-26 for schools will begin in Sindh from April 1 while the colleges’academic session in Sindh from August 1.

It further said that the summer holidays in the province will be from June 1 to July 31, and the winter holidays will be observed from December 22 to 31.

The department has decided to reduce the syllabus for upcoming annual examinations from class 1 to 12.

The department took the decision in a meeting, stating that the examinations, which are set to take place in March-April 2025, will be based on only 75 percent of the syllabus.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

