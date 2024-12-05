Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Bitcoin rises above $100,000 in another record-breaking climb

Bitcoin, the leading digital currency, climbed to another record high on Thursday amid hopes that US President-elect Donald Trump will cryptocurrency-friendly policies after assuming the office.

Bitcoin has registered more than double increase in its value this year and moved up by 45% in the four weeks since Trump secured sweeping victory in elections when several pro-crypto legislators were elected to Congress.

As of 10:00 am GMT, it was traded at $102,645.45, up 5.92% on the previous session, according to Binance.

US Cypto firm Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz told international media that he has witnessed a paradigm shift.

“After four years of political purgatory, bitcoin and the entire digital asset ecosystem are on the brink of entering the financial mainstream,” he told reuters.

“This momentum is fueled by institutional adoption, advancements in tokenization and payments, and a clearer regulatory path.”

