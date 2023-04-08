Search

Diplomats pray for Pakistan at Iftar reception in honour of Mujeebur Rehman Shami

LAHORE – In order to celebrate presidential awards 2023 conferred to senior writers Altaf Hassan Qureshi and Daily Pakistan chief editor Mujeebur Rehman Shami, an Iftar-dinner reception was held amid gathering of senior diplomats from China, Turkey, Iran, academicians and media practitioners yesterday. 

Muhammad Mehdi, a Foreign Affairs expert and the chairman of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR), hosted the reception at his residence. "Pakistan always treasures relationships with China, Iran, Turkey and other friendly countries on the globe. Under the robust journey of joint development and prosperity, our bond will put far-reaching results on the changing dynamics of international politics and economy," the host said in his speech at the event.

Mr. Mehdi gave a big shoutout to Saudi-Iran Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Beijing, saying game-changing development will unleash positive results in the region as well as in the world.

On the occasion, Turkish Consul General Lahore Emir Ozbay said that Turkiye always speaks high state of Pakistan and its people due to their warm feelings and affection for his country. He heaped praise for Pakistan’s overwhelming response and support in helping Turkiye to deal with earthquake catastrophe from rescue to rehabilitation work. Regionally and globally, he said, both the countries have full potential to grow and thrive upholding the supremacy of law and democracy.

Mr. Du, who is political head at Chinese Consulate Lahore, said that such gatherings deepen the cause of people to people contact between China and Pakistan. Given the vision of President XI Jinping, China gives an immense importance to brethren and strategic relationship with Pakistan. Over last many decades, internationally multiple challenges impacted geo-political, geo-strategic and geo-economic landscapes, but Pak-China relations never unhurt, he added.

In the backdrop of China’s financial assistance and loan rollover, he vowed that China will never Pakistan in lurch and will continue to support in all terms through thick and thin.

Khana-e-Farhang Iran Lahore Director General Jafar Ronas said that despite many headwinds, Pakistan and Iran as robust Islamic and neighboring counties can double down efforts to increase their mutual trade volume. As Pakistan stands with Iran, he continued, the government of Iran also reciprocates. Illustrating both countries’ strong ties, he underlined the need to keep enhancing mutual cultural activities between Iran and Pakistan. "Provision of 100 MW electricity to Gwadar by Iran is manifestation of healthy gesture," he added.

The guests included Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Altaf Hassan Qureshi, Suhail Warriach (Editor Jang, Geo), Prof Dr Amanullah (Dean of Law & Social Sciences Punjab University, Mohsin Abbas Additional Secretary government of Punjab, Prof Dr Amjad Magsi, head of department Pakistan Study Center Punjab University and Secretary General of Professors & Lecturers Association of Punjab University, IIRMR president Yasir Habib Khan, Mr. Tayyab Qureshi, Chairman Roshan Pakistan, Mr Javed Nawaz (Ex-Diplomat), Mr Sabir Saddiq from LCCI.

