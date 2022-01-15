China hails PM Imran’s decision to attend Olympics 2022’s opening ceremony

BEIJING – China has highly appreciated and welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to attend the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics Games 2022, starting from next month.

Addressing a regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three-day visit to China from February 3 at the invitation of the Chinese leadership.

During the visit, he will attend the opening ceremony of Winter Olympics Games, Beijing 2022 and will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin from February 4 till 20 and the Paralympic Winter Games, March 4-13.