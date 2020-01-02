Taiwan's top military officer among7 killed in chopper crash
Web Desk
12:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
Taiwan's top military officer among7 killed in chopper crash
Share

TAIPEI - Taiwan's top military officer and seven others died after a helicopter crash-landed in the mountains, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

According to defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen, Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, adding that five others have been rescued.

Shen, 62, and several top military officials were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan county ahead of the lunar new year later this month.

More From This Category
UN chief, Saudi Arabia calls for self-restraint ...
11:54 AM | 4 Jan, 2020
US airstrike kills at least 5 in Northern Baghdad
11:19 AM | 4 Jan, 2020
US kills Top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in ...
09:46 AM | 3 Jan, 2020
Indian forces detain Kashmiri leader Mehbooba ...
04:27 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ after North Korea ...
03:05 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
Taiwan's top military officer among7 killed in ...
12:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr