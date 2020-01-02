Taiwan's top military officer among7 killed in chopper crash
12:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2020
TAIPEI - Taiwan's top military officer and seven others died after a helicopter crash-landed in the mountains, the defence ministry said on Thursday.
According to defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen, Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, adding that five others have been rescued.
Shen, 62, and several top military officials were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan county ahead of the lunar new year later this month.
