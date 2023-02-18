Who's responsible for major power breakdown that plunged Pakistan into darkness?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, a country of over 220 million people, suffered a huge power cut in January after a massive breakdown in the national grid that left millions without electricity for nearly a whole day.
The prolonged power outage prompted a strong reaction from the country’s top leadership as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed an inquiry committee which was spearheaded by the Minister of State for Petroleum.
Nearly a month after the massive outage, the investigators have submitted a report to the federal cabinet, blaming National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) for the countrywide power breakdown.
In the report, investigators put NTDC officials, power control management and the shift in-charge as responsible for the country-wide blackout. It mentioned that the fluctuation of power supply from the south forced a blackout, and to balance the production of the system, changes were made to Ghazi Bharota plant which further worsened the situation.
The investigators maintained that a timely response could have saved the situation as million were left without power for more than 15 hours.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
