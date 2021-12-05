Jhang Assistant Commissioner gunned down over enmity in Chiniot

ISLAMABAD – Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jhang Imran Jaffer has been killed by family members in Chiniot district, local media said Sunday.

Reports in local media said AC Jaffer was targeted by his opponents in Langrana – a village in District Chiniot. Jaffer got attacked following a heated argument with his paternal cousins.

The deceased has been shifted to THQ Bhavana while the suspects managed to flee the scene immediately.

Meanwhile, law enforcement contigents have been rushed to Langrana and started an investigation into the firing incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, condemning the brutal killing, sought a report from IGP Police. Rao Sardar Ali Khan reportedly directed DPO Chiniot to rush to the scene and arrest the attackers.

More to follow…