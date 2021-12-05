Jhang Assistant Commissioner gunned down over enmity in Chiniot
Web Desk
02:29 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Jhang Assistant Commissioner gunned down over enmity in Chiniot
Share

ISLAMABAD – Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jhang Imran Jaffer has been killed by family members in Chiniot district, local media said Sunday.

Reports in local media said AC Jaffer was targeted by his opponents in Langrana – a village in District Chiniot. Jaffer got attacked following a heated argument with his paternal cousins.

The deceased has been shifted to THQ Bhavana while the suspects managed to flee the scene immediately.

Meanwhile, law enforcement contigents have been rushed to Langrana and started an investigation into the firing incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, condemning the brutal killing, sought a report from IGP Police. Rao Sardar Ali Khan reportedly directed DPO Chiniot to rush to the scene and arrest the attackers.

More to follow…

More From This Category
Pakistan dispatches free medicines worth Rs25mn ...
12:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Sialkot lynching: Priyantha’s body to reach Sri ...
11:27 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
Nation remembers war hero Major Akram on 50th ...
10:53 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
M-Tag made mandatory for all vehicles on M2 ...
10:26 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
PML-N, PPP lock horns as polling begins for ...
09:51 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
Covid-19 claims 6 lives, infects 372 more in 24 ...
09:29 AM | 5 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Take a look inside Fawad Khan’ star-studded birthday bash in Dubai
01:52 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr