Special driving centres to be set up in Lahore for women

LAHORE – The Lahore Traffic Police have announced establishment of special centres in provincial capital to proving driving training to women.

The announcement was made by Lahore’s first Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar, saying it aimed to make women independent and confident.

She said that women would be able to learn how to ride a motorcycle and drive a car at the training centres.

لاہور کی پہلی خاتون چیف ٹریفک آفیسرعمارہ اطہر کا خواتین کیلئے بڑا اعلان، لاہور میں خواتین کو کار اور موٹر سائیکل ڈرائیونگ سکھانے کیلئے خصوصی سنٹرز بنائے جائیں گے، کا مقصد خواتین کو زیادہ پراعتماد اور خود مختار بنانا ہے، #Lahore #lahoretrafficpolice pic.twitter.com/f861pSEtQu — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 14, 2023

She further said rule of law and prevention of traffic accidents will be ensured as much as possible in the city, adding that road accidents could be reduced by following the traffic laws.

Meanwhile, CTO Ammara visited various Police Khidmat Markaz in the city to check the services regarding issuances of learner licenses to the citizens.