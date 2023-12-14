Special driving centres to be set up in Lahore for women

LAHORE – The Lahore Traffic Police have announced establishment of special centres in provincial capital to proving driving training to women.
The announcement was made by Lahore’s first Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar, saying it aimed to make women independent and confident.
She said that women would be able to learn how to ride a motorcycle and drive a car at the training centres.
لاہور کی پہلی خاتون چیف ٹریفک آفیسرعمارہ اطہر کا خواتین کیلئے بڑا اعلان، لاہور میں خواتین کو کار اور موٹر سائیکل ڈرائیونگ سکھانے کیلئے خصوصی سنٹرز بنائے جائیں گے، کا مقصد خواتین کو زیادہ پراعتماد اور خود مختار بنانا ہے، #Lahore #lahoretrafficpolice pic.twitter.com/f861pSEtQu— Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 14, 2023
She further said rule of law and prevention of traffic accidents will be ensured as much as possible in the city, adding that road accidents could be reduced by following the traffic laws.
Meanwhile, CTO Ammara visited various Police Khidmat Markaz in the city to check the services regarding issuances of learner licenses to the citizens.
Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.28
|763.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.08
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.97
|929.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.7
|737.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.21
|326.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.
On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
