Senate committee approves bill abolishing colonial-era sedition law

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee for Interior has unanimously approved a bill proposing revocation of a British colonial-era sedition law Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860.
Senator Mian Raza Rabbani introduced the bill during the committee’s meeting chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz.
The bill was first proposed by Senator Rabbani in February 2020, saying that Section 124-A is part of the inherited colonial structure of governance.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the bill was on the hold for long, adding that there was no need of such laws now. He said a single member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has also suspended it.
A representative of the Ministry of Law said that the government had filed an appeal against the LHC ruling, adding that the parliamentary proceedings should be stopped till a decision of the high court.
In March this year, a single-judge bench of the LHC declared the sedition law unconstitutional, saying the verdict will be applicable across the country until it is overturned by the Supreme Court.
Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.28
|763.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.68
|40.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.08
|41.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.97
|929.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.86
|61.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.88
|175.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.02
|26.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.7
|737.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.11
|27.41
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.21
|326.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.94
|8.09
The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.
On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,300
|PKR 2,425
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.