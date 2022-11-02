Pakistan vs South Africa: Live Score and Match Timings, Where to Watch Pak vs SA on TV, Live Streaming

SYDNEY - Pakistan cricket led by Babar Azam is all set to take on South Africa after an excellent win against the Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sydney cricket ground on Thursday.

The Pakistan team so far played three matches one won and two lost while South Africa two won and one whitewashed. The Green Shirts will be hoping to forget the previous defeats and make a comeback with a win over second-placed Proteas.

If team Pakistan wants to stay alive in the tournament only if they beat South Africa. Otherwise, there will be an if and no but and Pakistan will be out of contention.

What time will Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match start?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will start at 1:00 PM PST

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match can be watched on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live score, and score updates here at dailypakistan.com.pk

What are the full squads?

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendrick.