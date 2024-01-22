Search

Pakistan

Punjab Wildlife Dept takes action against TikToker filming with Bengal tiger

Web Desk
09:07 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Punjab Wildlife Dept takes action against TikToker filming with Bengal tiger

After a video of a TikToker openly roaming with a Bengal tiger went viral on social media, Punjab Wildlife has brought the tiger into custody and requested police intervention against the suspect. 

Authorities have clarified that legal action will be taken against individuals bringing any wild animals, including lions and tigers, to political rallies, processions, or public events.

The Punjab Wildlife Lahore team has initiated action against TikToker Nauman Hussain, who is accused of sharing videos on TikTok and other social media platforms. Acting on the directive of the Director-General of Wildlife, the Deputy Director took action by confining the tiger at Nauman Hussain’s breeding farm.

Tahir Jangwa, Deputy Director of Wildlife Lahore Region, stated that charges have been filed against the suspect under the Wildlife Act, and legal proceedings will take place in court. The court has the authority to impose fines and penalties on the offender. The suspect will be asked to provide a receipt for the purchase of the tiger and apply for a license. In case of non-compliance with licensing regulations, the tiger will be confiscated.

It is noteworthy that in the past, several individuals have used social media to create and share videos featuring lions and tigers. 

Punjab Wildlife has previously taken legal action against such individuals. Keeping dangerous animals like lions and tigers in urban areas is restricted, and they can only be housed in breeding centers with the necessary licenses obtained from Punjab Wildlife.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

01:05 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold ...

10:41 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee begins week on positive note against dollar in ...

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

05:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Excise dept launches virtual registration card for vehicles in Punjab

10:36 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab shivers as cold wave tightens grip; fog ...

01:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Govt moves SC against IHC verdict nullifying Imran Khan's jail trial ...

Pakistan

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

03:32 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Karachi weather update: Scattered drizzling expected today

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in ...

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

10:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

'Trained terrorist' linked to Iran-backed group arrested in Karachi, ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Two US Navy seals pronounced dead after Jan 11 raid on Iranian vessel

Gold & Silver Rate

05:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 22nd January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: