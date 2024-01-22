Punjab Wildlife Dept takes action against TikToker filming with Bengal tiger

After a video of a TikToker openly roaming with a Bengal tiger went viral on social media, Punjab Wildlife has brought the tiger into custody and requested police intervention against the suspect.
Authorities have clarified that legal action will be taken against individuals bringing any wild animals, including lions and tigers, to political rallies, processions, or public events.
The Punjab Wildlife Lahore team has initiated action against TikToker Nauman Hussain, who is accused of sharing videos on TikTok and other social media platforms. Acting on the directive of the Director-General of Wildlife, the Deputy Director took action by confining the tiger at Nauman Hussain’s breeding farm.
Tahir Jangwa, Deputy Director of Wildlife Lahore Region, stated that charges have been filed against the suspect under the Wildlife Act, and legal proceedings will take place in court. The court has the authority to impose fines and penalties on the offender. The suspect will be asked to provide a receipt for the purchase of the tiger and apply for a license. In case of non-compliance with licensing regulations, the tiger will be confiscated.
It is noteworthy that in the past, several individuals have used social media to create and share videos featuring lions and tigers.
Punjab Wildlife has previously taken legal action against such individuals. Keeping dangerous animals like lions and tigers in urban areas is restricted, and they can only be housed in breeding centers with the necessary licenses obtained from Punjab Wildlife.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
