Two US Navy seals pronounced dead after Jan 11 raid on Iranian vessel

09:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
Iranian vessel attacked by US Navy Seals
Source: US Central Command

ALBAWABA – US Military officials have confirmed that the two Navy seals who went missing during a raid on an Iranian vessel near Somali shores are now pronounced dead. 

In a post on X, US Military Central Command announced that after a 10-day extensive search for the two Navy Seals that went missing on January 11, they are both announced dead. 

CENTCOM posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased. The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons Jan. 11 concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations.

"During this expansive search operation, airborne and naval platforms from the U.S., Japan, and Spain continuously searched more than 21,000 square miles to locate our missing teammates. Search assistance was also provided by Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, University of San Diego – Scripts Institute of Oceanography, and the Office of Naval Research – Oceanographic Support. Out of respect for the families, no further information will be released at this time.

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.

On January 11, the US Navy had claimed to have seized items including propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components. Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea. 

