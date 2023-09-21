Search

Lifestyle

Yashma Gill delights fans with stunning pictures

Maheen Khawaja
05:03 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
Yashma Gill delights fans with stunning pictures
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)

Yashma Gill, a true powerhouse of talent, has yet again taken the limelight by storm, much like the first rays of the sun breaking through the darkness. Her recent Instagram share has left fans and followers awestruck.

In these captivating images, Yashma effortlessly commands the camera's attention, adorned in a sleek turquoise top, paired flawlessly with form-fitting pants and chic heels. Her dangling earrings add a touch of glamour, while her signature centre-parted hairstyle completes the look, leaving fans utterly enchanted.

 "When bored, take pictures ????" she captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t restrain themselves from praising the actress and flooded the comments section with compliments.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695300540-6049.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695300543-4385.jpeg

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.

WATCH: Yashma Gill rocks Barbie pink outfit in latest Instagram reel

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:55 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Aqsa Afridi's stunning attire steals the show at Ansha and Shaheen's ...

09:19 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s wedding pictures, videos ...

05:36 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Naimal Khawar gives major vacation goals with latest pictures

11:14 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Inside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha's colorful Mehndi ceremony (See ...

05:51 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Justin Bieber rocks Pakistani brand's outfit in latest pictures

05:28 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

WATCH — Imran Abbas serenades fans alongside his Indian friend in ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:46 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pilgrims to buy tickets for visiting historical sites in Saudi Arabia: Details inside

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: