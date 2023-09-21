Yashma Gill delights fans with stunning pictures

Yashma Gill, a true powerhouse of talent, has yet again taken the limelight by storm, much like the first rays of the sun breaking through the darkness. Her recent Instagram share has left fans and followers awestruck.
In these captivating images, Yashma effortlessly commands the camera's attention, adorned in a sleek turquoise top, paired flawlessly with form-fitting pants and chic heels. Her dangling earrings add a touch of glamour, while her signature centre-parted hairstyle completes the look, leaving fans utterly enchanted.
"When bored, take pictures ????" she captioned the post.
Fans couldn’t restrain themselves from praising the actress and flooded the comments section with compliments.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695300540-6049.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-21/1695300543-4385.jpeg
On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|961.3
|970.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,900
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.