COAS Bajwa, Chinese envoy discuss regional security situation, CPEC

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and update on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed.

COAS thanked the Ambassador for unwavering Chinese support extended to Pakistan during testing times of pandemic.

Ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan's positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries.