Pakistan Army’s Major Arsalan Zafar bags first position at Joint Command & Staff College Kuwait
Share
Major Arsalan Zafar of Pakistan Army has secured first position in Joint Command & Staff College (Course-25), Kuwait.
The course was also attended by the students from various foreign countries but the Pakistan troop outshined all of them to bag the top position.
A ceremony for distribution of certificates was attended by Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Shaikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah.
Runner ups of this course were Military officers from British Army, Bangladesh Army, German Army and Italian Navy.
Social media users have praised Major Arslan, who belongs to army’s Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, for his achievement.
Congratulations 🎉to #MajorArsalanZafar of Pakistan 🇵🇰 Army on securing 1st position amongst foreign students in Joint Command & Staff College (Course-25), Kuwait….. #PrideOfPakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/p5EL20VCne— Mustafa Azeem (@azeemmustafa01) July 9, 2021
Congratulations to Major Arsalan Zafar of Pakistan Army on securing 1st position amongst foreign students in Joint Command & Staff College (Course-25), Kuwait….. #PrideOfPakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/FdT2HQk1Cq— Katherine (@Jinnah_Club) July 8, 2021
Pakistan Army team wins Best International Team ... 08:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
KATHMANDU – The Pakistan Army team has won the title of the "Best International Team" at the 4th ...
- Pakistan Army’s Major Arsalan Zafar bags first position at Joint ...10:00 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Judges of Punjab lower courts barred from using social media09:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- ‘Woman of strength and iron will’: PM Imran pays tribute to ...08:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Wahab Riaz deported from England due to wrong visa08:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Dhu Al Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al Adha on July 2007:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less after marriage02:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali sets the internet on fire in gorgeous black outfit02:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Faysal Quraishi recreates a hilarious version of his viral video02:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021