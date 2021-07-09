Pakistan Army’s Major Arsalan Zafar bags first position at Joint Command & Staff College Kuwait

Major Arsalan Zafar of Pakistan Army has secured first position in Joint Command & Staff College (Course-25), Kuwait.

The course was also attended by the students from various foreign countries but the Pakistan troop outshined all of them to bag the top position.

A ceremony for distribution of certificates was attended by Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Shaikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

Runner ups of this course were Military officers from British Army, Bangladesh Army, German Army and Italian Navy.

Social media users have praised Major Arslan, who belongs to army’s Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, for his achievement.

