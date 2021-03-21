Pakistan Army team wins Best International Team title in Nepal
KATHMANDU – The Pakistan Army team has won the title of the "Best International Team" at the 4th COAS-International Tri-Adventure Competition held in Nepal, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.
The Pakistani team also win the gold medal during the event that lasted between March 18 and March 21, according to the military's media wing.
The competition, which was aimed at testing the physical endurance and mental agility of the participants, included activities like cross-country running, cycling, and rafting.
This was the first time that the Pakistan Army participated in the event among 20 teams.
