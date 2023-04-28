Amna Ilyas faces backlash for wearing a bold outfit

Amna Ilyas, the stunning actress from Lollywood, has earned her place as a fashion icon with her outstanding fashion sense and mesmerizing persona. Her remarkable choices in attire and personality have made her a force to be reckoned with in the industry.
Boasting a huge fan following and an illustrious career, Ilyas is never one to let her style slip, whether it be at a grand occasion or just a casual day out. With hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, the Baaji star has a reputation for keeping her fans in awe with her fashion game.
Recently, Ilyas jetted off to Los Angeles for a well-deserved vacation. She shared glimpses of her stylish look on her Instagram stories, showcasing a crisp white shirt paired with a chic brown mini-skirt, complemented by perfect hair and makeup. Ilyas, known for her bold and beautiful persona, walked around the city in black shoes with a confident gait, as she explored the sights and sounds of LA.
"Summertime madness ???? #losangeles" captioned the Baaji actress.
However, her post sparked outrage for the wrong reasons as people were offended by her bold outfit.
On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven and Mastani.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
