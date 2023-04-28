Search

Amna Ilyas faces backlash for wearing a bold outfit

Maheen Khawaja 10:44 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Amna Ilyas, the stunning actress from Lollywood, has earned her place as a fashion icon with her outstanding fashion sense and mesmerizing persona. Her remarkable choices in attire and personality have made her a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Boasting a huge fan following and an illustrious career, Ilyas is never one to let her style slip, whether it be at a grand occasion or just a casual day out. With hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, the Baaji star has a reputation for keeping her fans in awe with her fashion game.

Recently, Ilyas jetted off to Los Angeles for a well-deserved vacation. She shared glimpses of her stylish look on her Instagram stories, showcasing a crisp white shirt paired with a chic brown mini-skirt, complemented by perfect hair and makeup. Ilyas, known for her bold and beautiful persona, walked around the city in black shoes with a confident gait, as she explored the sights and sounds of LA. 

"Summertime madness ???? #losangeles" captioned the Baaji actress.

However, her post sparked outrage for the wrong reasons as people were offended by her bold outfit.

On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven and Mastani.

Amna Ilyas mimicks Bollywood diva Malaika Arora

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

