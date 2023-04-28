Legendary US host Jerry Springer passes away

Hollywood's ace talk show host, Jerry Springer, whose long-running daytime chatfest The Jerry Springer Show became an international hit running for 27 years, has sadly passed away calmly at his residence, according to US media reports. Springer is best known for his program that brought entertainment for the audience through on-air fights, swearing, and cheating scandals. The revered host died at the age of 79.

Having amassed unprecedented success throughout his long and illustrious career, Springer, died peacefully at his home in Chicago after "a brief illness," Hollywood media outlet TMZ quoted a Springer family spokesperson.

The spokesman did not divulge further details, but TMZ reported that the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months prior.

The show which was launched in 1991, started off as any other talk show focusing on social issues and US politics, led by Springer. The show's discourse took a turn after efforts to boost ratings, Springer revamped the format dramatically and focused more on blatantly outrageous and taboo content.

The show saw many guests come and go talking about domestic problems, and revealing infidelity and other transgressions. Although Springer tried to calm the parties down, the encounters would often end up in a physical fight. The show which ran from 1991 to 2018, once peaked in the daytime television ratings in the US, beating Oprah Winfrey.