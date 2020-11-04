Kanye West casts vote for himself in U.S. election

LOS ANGELES- Kanye West cast a vote for himself on Tuesday, in the 2020 US presidential election

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

“Keep believing Kanye 020. Thank you, Jesus Christ,” the hip-hop artist Tweeted.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Moments later. the fashion designer posted a video of his ballot being scanned, which he called “the first vote of my life.”

His final tweet showed him with his “I Voted” sticker on a blue hoodie and a mask.

The 43-year-old music producer's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, also tweeted an Election Day message Tuesday but did not appear to be supporting her husband's bid.

West made headlines when he declared he would run for president, but didn't receive much support and struggled to make the ballot in most states.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States, #2020VISION.” he tweeted.

According to US media reports, Kanye spent over $10 million on his election campaign, but it's highly unlikely that he will win any electoral votes.

