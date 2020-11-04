Kanye West casts vote for himself in U.S. election

12:07 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Kanye West casts vote for himself in U.S. election
Share

LOS ANGELES- Kanye West cast a vote for himself on Tuesday, in the 2020 US presidential election

“Keep believing Kanye 020. Thank you, Jesus Christ,” the hip-hop artist Tweeted.

Moments later. the fashion designer posted a video of his ballot being scanned, which he called “the first vote of my life.”

His final tweet showed him with his “I Voted” sticker on a blue hoodie and a mask.

The 43-year-old music producer's wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, also tweeted an Election Day message Tuesday but did not appear to be supporting her husband's bid.

West made headlines when he declared he would run for president, but didn't receive much support and struggled to make the ballot in most states. 

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States, #2020VISION.” he tweeted.

According to US media reports, Kanye spent over $10 million on his election campaign, but it's highly unlikely that he will win any electoral votes.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below ad stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Bollywood just released a remake of Junoon's ...
03:08 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
David and Victoria Beckham sign $20.6 million ...
02:34 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak shares health update after ...
01:58 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan becomes first Pakistani to ...
01:27 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Kubra Khan, Gohar Mumtaz pair up for upcoming ...
12:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020
Kanye West casts vote for himself in U.S. election
12:07 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood just released a remake of Junoon's 'Sayonee' and Pakistanis are furious
03:08 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr