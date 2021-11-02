T20 World Cup – Afghanistan announce replacement for Asghar Afghan
DUBAI – The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Sharafuddin Ashraf as a replacement for Asghar Afghan in the Afghanistan squad.
26-year-old Ashraf has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is and was named as Afghan's replacement.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 approved the replacement of Afghan following concerns over the veteran's mental well-being.
On Oct 31, former Afghanistan captain revealed that he decided to retire suddenly from international cricket because the Pakistan defeat "hurt too much".
Ashraf was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.
A bowling all-rounder, Ashraf has claimed five wickets thus far in his T20I career, claiming figures of 3/27 on debut in the format, back in 2015 against the Netherlands. He last featured for the Afghanistan T20I side in March, against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi.
The left-arm orthodox spinner is available for selection for Afghanistan's next T20 World Cup match against India on November 3, and may find his way into the starting XI should Mujeeb Ur Rahman not recover from his injury.
Afghanistan gave Afghan a fitting farewell in their last match, defeating Namibia by 62 runs in the final match for his country.
