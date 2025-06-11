PSX climbs above 124,000 in historic first as capital markets welcome Budget 2025-26

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) climbed to a historic high on Wednesday a day after the federal government unveiled the Budget 2025-26 with focus on sustainability and economic growth.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 touched historic high peak of 124,000 after gaining more than 1,950 points, reflecting that the investors have posed trust in the government.

Experts said the government has kept the CGT and dividend rates on passive incomes unchanged, a move that has bolstered the confidence of the investors. They added that it has also announced no change in the treatment of the dividend and capital gain, which is also positive for the market.

A day earlier, the federal budget 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs17,573 billion was announced, introducing measures aimed at promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Addressing the budget session in the National Assembly, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said this budget is a beginning of a strategy, crafted to promote competitive economy.

This, he said, will bolster exports and foreign exchange reserves in order to avoid imbalances in payments and promote economic productivity. He said the budget strategy is aimed at bringing fundamental changes in the country’s economy.

He said the economic growth rate is expected to be 4.2 percent and inflation 7.5 percent during the next financial year. The budget deficit will be 3.9 percent of GDP, while primary surplus will be 2.4 percent of GDP.