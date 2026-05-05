US Dollar, Pound, Riyal other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 May 2026

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against major foreign currencies, though slight fluctuations were observed across the exchange market, keeping traders and importers on alert.

US Dollar remained largely steady, with buying at Rs279.05 and selling at Rs279.85, showing minimal movement in interbank and open markets. Meanwhile, Euro traded higher, standing at Rs326.29 for buying and Rs331.53 for selling, reflecting continued strength in European currency trends.

British pound sterling also maintained its strong position, hovering between Rs377.69 and Rs383.50, making it one of the highest-valued currencies in the market. In the Gulf region currencies, UAE dirham was recorded at Rs76.05 (buying) and Rs77.05 (selling), while Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.45 and Rs75.20, respectively. Other regional currencies, including the Qatari riyal and Omani riyal, also showed firm rates.

Among other notable currencies, the Australian dollar traded between Rs197.35 and Rs202.45, while the Canadian dollar ranged from Rs203.31 to Rs206.85. Singapore dollar remained strong as well, with rates between Rs216.94 and Rs222.85.