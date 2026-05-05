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US Dollar, Pound, Riyal other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 May 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | May 5, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against major foreign currencies, though slight fluctuations were observed across the exchange market, keeping traders and importers on alert.

US Dollar remained largely steady, with buying at Rs279.05 and selling at Rs279.85, showing minimal movement in interbank and open markets. Meanwhile, Euro traded higher, standing at Rs326.29 for buying and Rs331.53 for selling, reflecting continued strength in European currency trends.

British pound sterling also maintained its strong position, hovering between Rs377.69 and Rs383.50, making it one of the highest-valued currencies in the market. In the Gulf region currencies, UAE dirham was recorded at Rs76.05 (buying) and Rs77.05 (selling), while Saudi riyal stood at Rs74.45 and Rs75.20, respectively. Other regional currencies, including the Qatari riyal and Omani riyal, also showed firm rates.

Among other notable currencies, the Australian dollar traded between Rs197.35 and Rs202.45, while the Canadian dollar ranged from Rs203.31 to Rs206.85. Singapore dollar remained strong as well, with rates between Rs216.94 and Rs222.85.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 279.85
Euro EUR 326.29 331.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377.69 383.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.05 77.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.20
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.25 74.25
Omani Riyal OMR 722.00 732.08
Australian Dollar AUD 197.35 202.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.31 206.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.94 222.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.99 167.70
Swiss Franc CHF 353.24 358.50
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.00 40.25
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Indian Rupee INR 2.35 2.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.15 66.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Swedish Korona SEK 30.25 30.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.15 36.11
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.70
Bahraini Dinar BHD 729.10 740.85
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 879.50 891.28
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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