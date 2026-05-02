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Latest Open Market Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 2 May 2026

By News Desk
9:57 am | May 2, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market in Pakistan remained stable on the latest trading day, with major international currencies—including the US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound—continuing to dominate trading levels.

US Dollar was recorded at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.80 for selling, maintaining its steady position in the market. The Euro stood at Rs325.58 (buying) and Rs330.83 (selling), while the British Pound was quoted at Rs376.05 and Rs381.81 respectively.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.95 (buying) and Rs76.95 (selling). Saudi Riyal was noted at Rs74.35 and Rs75.40, while Qatari Riyal stood at Rs73.25 and Rs74.25. Omani Riyal and Bahraini Dinar remained among the highest-valued currencies, recorded at Rs722.00–737.08 and Rs729.10–740.85 respectively. Kuwaiti Dinar continued to lead the market at Rs879.50 (buying) and Rs894.28 (selling).

Other global currencies also showed mixed but stable movement. Australian Dollar traded at Rs197.35–202.45, Canadian Dollar at Rs203.31–206.85, and Singapore Dollar at Rs216.94–222.85. The Swiss Franc stood at Rs353.24–358.50, while the Chinese Yuan was recorded at Rs40.00–40.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.00 279.80
Euro EUR 325.58 330.83
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.05 381.81
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.40
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.25 74.25
Omani Riyal OMR 722.00 737.08
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.10 740.85
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 879.50 894.28
Australian Dollar AUD 197.35 202.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.31 206.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.94 222.85
Swiss Franc CHF 353.24 358.50
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.99 167.70
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.00 40.25
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Indian Rupee INR 2.35 2.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.15 66.55
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.70
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.15 36.11
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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