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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Riyal to PKR – 1 May 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | May 1, 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market shows stability in foreign exchange rates, with slight fluctuations across a range of global currencies, keeping traders and importers on alert on May 1, 2026.

US Dollar is being traded at Rs279 for buying and Rs279.8 for selling, dominating the market as the most closely watched benchmark. Euro held firm at Rs325.58 (buying) and Rs330.83 (selling), reflecting sustained demand tied to trade and remittance flows.

UK Pound stood out as one of the highest-valued currencies, quoted at Rs376.05 for buying and Rs381.81 for selling, underscoring its strength against the rupee.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.95 (buying) and Rs76.95 (selling), while Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.35 and Rs75.4 respectively. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were seen at Rs73.25–74.25 and Rs722–737.08, maintaining their importance for remittance inflows.

 
Currency Symbol Buying (Rs) Selling (Rs)
US Dollar USD 279 279.8
Euro EUR 325.58 330.83
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.05 381.81
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.25 74.25
Omani Riyal OMR 722 737.08
Australian Dollar AUD 197.35 202.45
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.1 740.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.31 206.85
China Yuan CNY 40 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.15 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 2.35 2.55
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 879.5 894.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.15 66.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.99 167.7
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.6 27.9
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.94 222.85
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 353.24 358.5
Thai Baht THB 8.5 8.7
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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