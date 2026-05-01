Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Riyal to PKR – 1 May 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s currency market shows stability in foreign exchange rates, with slight fluctuations across a range of global currencies, keeping traders and importers on alert on May 1, 2026.

US Dollar is being traded at Rs279 for buying and Rs279.8 for selling, dominating the market as the most closely watched benchmark. Euro held firm at Rs325.58 (buying) and Rs330.83 (selling), reflecting sustained demand tied to trade and remittance flows.

UK Pound stood out as one of the highest-valued currencies, quoted at Rs376.05 for buying and Rs381.81 for selling, underscoring its strength against the rupee.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.95 (buying) and Rs76.95 (selling), while Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.35 and Rs75.4 respectively. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were seen at Rs73.25–74.25 and Rs722–737.08, maintaining their importance for remittance inflows.