Mehar Bano goes viral with energetic Michael Jackson-inspired Dance Video

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Mehar Bano has set social media abuzz after sharing vibrant and playful dance video inspired by global pop legend Michael Jackson.

In now-viral Instagram clip, Balaa actress can be seen performing to “You Rock My World”, confidently channeling MJ’s iconic style. She recreates several signature dance moves with a mix of energy, humor, and expressive flair, giving the performance a lighthearted and entertaining touch.

Adding to the visual appeal, the actress opted for a relaxed street-style look, wearing a fitted top paired with oversized black baggy jeans. The casual outfit complemented her energetic choreography as she danced freely in front of the camera, fully embracing the mood of the performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

The video also stood out for its witty caption, where she wrote: “Tum kitne Michael maro gay, har ghar se Michael nikle ga,” a humorous spin on a viral internet phrase often used to tease enthusiastic imitators. The caption added an extra layer of personality to the post, reflecting her playful engagement with online trends.

Later, Mehar reshared the clip on her Instagram Story with another humorous remark: “I quit. I gotta focus on Michael Jackson,” further amplifying the fun, self-aware tone behind the content and showing her full commitment to the “MJ-inspired” moment.

The video quickly drew widespread attention. While a large number of fans praised her confidence, creativity, and entertaining approach, the post also sparked mixed reactions across social platforms. Some users responded with sarcasm and memes, with one comment reading, “Michael is crying in the corner,” while another wrote, “Ap ye Michael Jackson ki skills lekar ghalat country mein paida hogayi.”

Despite the divided opinions, Mehar Bano’s performance has undeniably captured attention online, adding yet another viral moment to her social media presence.