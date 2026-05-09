GHQ to host High-Profile ceremony marking First Anniversary of ‘Marka-e-Haq’

RAWALPINDI – A major military ceremony is set to take place at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Sunday as Pakistan marks first anniversary of “Marka-e-Haq,” the operation launched in response to India’s “Operation Sindoor.”

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, will attend the high-level event as chief guest, in what is expected to be a key commemorative gathering of the country’s top military leadership. According to official details, the ceremony will begin at 8:40 a.m. at GHQ, where preparations have already been completed.

Field Marshal Munir will be joined by Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Naveed Ashraf, highlighting a rare joint appearance of the top leadership of Pakistan’s armed forces.

During ceremony, the chiefs of three services will visit the martyrs’ memorial at GHQ, where they will lay floral wreaths in honour of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces will also present a guard of honour to the chief guest, adding ceremonial significance to the event.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is also expected to address the participants of the ceremony. In his speech, he is likely to underscore the importance of “Marka-e-Haq” and highlight the operational strength, discipline, and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Officials said the observance of “Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq” reflects Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its territorial integrity and respond decisively to any aggression.