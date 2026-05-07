Armed forces vow to counter any hostile moves as Pakistan marks Marka-e-Haq anniversary

RAWALPINDI – On the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq on night 6th / 7th May, Pakistan Armed Forces, particularly Pakistan Air Force (PAF), proudly commemorated a defining chapter in the nation’s military history.

ISPR said the event strengthened national confidence, reaffirmed institutional resolve and validated PAF’s relentless pursuit of modernization and focused capability enhancement.

This historic milestone reflects Pakistan Air Force’s steadfast journey towards becoming a future-ready air power through smart inductions of cutting-edge systems and swift operationalization of niche and disruptive technologies, consolidating its operational reorientation.

By mastering the skillful employment of Multi-domain Operations, Pakistan Air Force continues to consolidate itself into a future-focused and capable air power, fully prepared to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan in the face of the evolving nature and parameters of modern air warfare. The successful execution of these operations, unprecedented in scope and novel in the history of aerial warfare, not only underscored the professional excellence of Pakistan Air Force but also renewed the pride, confidence and spirit of the resilient Pakistani nation.

Pakistan is a peace-loving country, and its armed forces embody a mature and responsible strategic culture. Every effort, preparation and endeavour of Pakistan Armed Forces remains dedicated to preserving peace, promoting stability and ensuring security in the region. Peace for Pakistan has always been inseparable from honour, dignity and sovereign equality.

Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully cognizant of the evolving geopolitical and regional security environment, as well as the aggressive capability pursuits of adversarial forces.

While the strategic environment continues to transform, the resolve, vigilance and commitment of Pakistan Armed Forces to defend the nation remain unwavering. Pakistan Armed Forces continue to invest in critical capabilities, advanced technologies and professional excellence required to meet future challenges.

More focused than ever before, they stand prepared for the future battlespace and remain ready to decisively respond to any aggression imposed upon the homeland. Any hostile design against Pakistan will be countered with even greater strength, precision and resolve far stronger than what was witnessed by the adversary during Marka-e-Haq, Insha’Allah.

Tonight the nation pays tribute to every member of Pakistan Air Force, for their professionalism, sacrifice, untiring efforts, exceptional operational focus; that remained pivotal to the historical defence of the air space of Pakistan.

Pakistan Air Force is and InshaAllah will remain Second to None, worthy of being symbol of pride, strength and confidence for this great nation.