Good News for Sindh Govt Employees as May Salaries coming before Eid ul Azha

KARACHI – Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, there is sense of relief for government employees in Sindh. The provincial government decided to release salaries and pensions earlier than usual, ensuring that both serving and retired staff can prepare for Eid without financial delay.

Sindh government announced the early disbursement of salaries and pensions all government employees and pensioners across the province. Both serving employees and retired pensioners will receive their full salaries and pensions on May 20, instead of the regular payment date.

Sindh Finance Department issued a formal notification confirming the move and has also circulated instructions to all relevant departments through official correspondence. As per the notification, in view of Eid-ul-Adha expected on May 27 or 28, 2026 (subject to moon sighting), the provincial government has decided to release full pay, allowances, and pensions for May 2026 in advance.

The payment, which is normally made on June 1, will now be issued on May 20. The decision applies to all Muslim government employees and pensioners of the Sindh government, including work-charged and contingent paid staff.

Eid-ul-Adha is expected to be observed in Pakistan on May 27, depending on the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon. The religious festival is observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Ruet announced on April 18 that the Zil Qad moon had been sighted after receiving testimonies from different parts of the country, and the first day of Zil Qad was observed on April 19, 2026.

Experts said Zil Hajj moon is expected to be born on the night between May 16 and 17. By the evening of May 17, the moon will be over 18 hours old, making it highly likely that it will be sighted in Pakistan on the same day.