Government employees to get early salaries, pensions ahead of Eidul Adha

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced that salaries and pensions for government employees and pensioners will be paid in advance of Eidul Adha 2026.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Finance Department, payments for May will be released on May 21.

The early disbursement has been approved to help employees and pensioners manage expenses during the festive season.

All relevant departments have been instructed to ensure timely payments, and both the State Bank and commercial banks have been directed to facilitate smooth processing.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting its employees and retirees during major religious celebrations.

Pakistan and Muslims around the world are preparing for Eid-ul-Adha 2026, with many eager to know the holiday schedule in order to plan their celebrations and travel.

Initial estimates suggest that citizens may enjoy four to five consecutive days off, though the final schedule will depend on the sighting of the Zul-Hijjah moon.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the moon sighting committee will meet on 17 May.

If the moon is sighted on that day, Eid holidays could fall between 27 and 29 May (Wednesday to Friday). With the weekend included, the break could extend to 31 May, totaling five days.

If Zul-Hijjah completes 30 days, Eid is expected on 28 and 29 May (Thursday and Friday), resulting in a four-day holiday including the weekend.