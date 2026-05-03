Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 4 May 2026

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan show a stable yet closely watched trend, with major global currencies including US Dollar holding firm against the rupee.

US Dollar remained at top of the market, trading at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.80 for selling. Euro followed at Rs325.58 and Rs330.83, while the UK Pound Sterling stood strong at Rs376.05 for buying and Rs381.81 for selling, continuing to reflect its higher value in the exchange market.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.35 and Rs75.40. Other regional currencies also showed steady performance, with the Qatari Riyal at Rs73.25 to Rs74.25 and the Omani Riyal maintaining a high range between Rs722.00 and Rs737.08.

Australian Dollar stood at Rs197.35 for buying and Rs202.45 for selling, while the Canadian Dollar was seen at Rs203.31 and Rs206.85. The Chinese Yuan traded at Rs40.00 to Rs40.25, and the Japanese Yen remained relatively low at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.

European currencies such as the Swiss Franc and Swedish Krona were recorded at Rs353.24 to Rs358.50 and Rs30.25 to Rs30.55 respectively, while the Norwegian Krone stood at Rs27.60 to Rs27.90. The Danish Krone traded within a narrow band of Rs43.25 to Rs43.65.