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Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 4 May 2026

By News Desk
4:38 am | May 4, 2026

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan show a stable yet closely watched trend, with major global currencies including US Dollar holding firm against the rupee.

US Dollar remained at top of the market, trading at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.80 for selling. Euro followed at Rs325.58 and Rs330.83, while the UK Pound Sterling stood strong at Rs376.05 for buying and Rs381.81 for selling, continuing to reflect its higher value in the exchange market.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs74.35 and Rs75.40. Other regional currencies also showed steady performance, with the Qatari Riyal at Rs73.25 to Rs74.25 and the Omani Riyal maintaining a high range between Rs722.00 and Rs737.08.

Australian Dollar stood at Rs197.35 for buying and Rs202.45 for selling, while the Canadian Dollar was seen at Rs203.31 and Rs206.85. The Chinese Yuan traded at Rs40.00 to Rs40.25, and the Japanese Yen remained relatively low at Rs1.73 and Rs1.83.

European currencies such as the Swiss Franc and Swedish Krona were recorded at Rs353.24 to Rs358.50 and Rs30.25 to Rs30.55 respectively, while the Norwegian Krone stood at Rs27.60 to Rs27.90. The Danish Krone traded within a narrow band of Rs43.25 to Rs43.65.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling 
US Dollar USD 279.00 279.80
Euro EUR 325.58 330.83
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.05 381.81
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.40
Australian Dollar AUD 197.35 202.45
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.10 740.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.31 206.85
China Yuan CNY 40.00 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.15 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 2.35 2.55
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 879.50 894.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.15 66.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.99 167.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Omani Riyal OMR 722.00 737.08
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.25 74.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.94 222.85
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 353.24 358.50
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.70
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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