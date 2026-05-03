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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Riyal Update – 3 May

By News Desk
9:11 am | May 3, 2026

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan show relative stability, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions against the rupee.

US Dollar (USD) was recorded at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.80 for selling. Euro (EUR) stood at Rs325.58 and Rs330.83, respectively, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs376.05 for buying and Rs381.81 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) was available at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at Rs74.35 and Rs75.40, while the Qatari Riyal (QAR) was traded at Rs73.25 for buying and Rs74.25 for selling.

Omani Riyal (OMR) and Bahraini Dinar (BHD) also held high values, trading at Rs722.00/737.08 and Rs729.10/740.85, respectively. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained the most valuable among listed currencies at Rs879.50 for buying and Rs894.28 for selling.

In other markets, Australian Dollar (AUD) was recorded at Rs197.35 and Rs202.45, while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) stood at Rs203.31 and Rs206.85. The Chinese Yuan (CNY) traded at Rs40.00 for buying and Rs40.25 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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