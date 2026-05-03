Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Riyal Update – 3 May

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan show relative stability, with major international currencies maintaining firm positions against the rupee.

US Dollar (USD) was recorded at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs279.80 for selling. Euro (EUR) stood at Rs325.58 and Rs330.83, respectively, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained one of the strongest currencies, trading at Rs376.05 for buying and Rs381.81 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) was available at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs76.95 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at Rs74.35 and Rs75.40, while the Qatari Riyal (QAR) was traded at Rs73.25 for buying and Rs74.25 for selling.

Omani Riyal (OMR) and Bahraini Dinar (BHD) also held high values, trading at Rs722.00/737.08 and Rs729.10/740.85, respectively. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained the most valuable among listed currencies at Rs879.50 for buying and Rs894.28 for selling.

In other markets, Australian Dollar (AUD) was recorded at Rs197.35 and Rs202.45, while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) stood at Rs203.31 and Rs206.85. The Chinese Yuan (CNY) traded at Rs40.00 for buying and Rs40.25 for selling.