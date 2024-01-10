Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 10th January 2024

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 10 Jan, 2024
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to plan and strategize to restart your pending tasks with precision. it is very important that you plan wisely to settle all financial issues at home. Don’t rely on the new ones who want some loans. Enjoy the best time in the workplace and spend your free time in spiritual activity.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you may start with friends, holding space and forming trust circles . You have to unleash your talent and prove your best skills. Be positive and commited to others.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may feel urged to think of expression as an exercise in efficiency and effectiveness. Avoid illusion by getting to a clean and quick perspective over every issue. Don’t rely on friends as they will not help you. Share alms and start donating to some charities among others.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may rule among your official workers by your talent and skills. This day will guide you to strive for your success. When you feel activated or agitated, take a long breath. Stay calm and active. Decide the best you can achieve in the future.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you’ve got a full moon but be confident to achieve all set goals. You will be calling for the completion of a long cycle of suffering. This one in particular concerns how you view yourself in relationships .You need to create a balance between your need for autonomy and adoration, equitable companionship and absolute worship.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, it seems you may not facing the brightest Plan. You may not be able to do nothing. You may be responding with yes to everything and suspend for a spell the notion that you must be doing/producing/plotting/suffering in order to be progressing. Be sensible and mature.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, while your sign is ruled by Venus for any possible attachment  or partnerships. You often second guess how you feel after the incident. You may be waiting for someone to give you permission or provocation. Be proud and boastful.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, it may bring you the message of death and rebirth, but you’re well aware of the fact that everyone has to die as binding. Being impulsive and strong, you may need to confirm your status. Be sensible and control over man’s senses,

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Now it is high time for you to explore your relationship with more people. You may get with satisfaction but it’s the time to want with need and action? Will it be highlighted in daily days comparatively? Be honest and practical.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may be turning to be a disciplined and dedicated man.Rethink on your past investments. This is the energy  you have to gather  into your life. Looking good  and be having as a champion in future.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you may have great news about an unexpected promotion at the workplace. Be confident and humble but need a more proactive and realistic approach. He enjoys music of modern taste but sometimes feels motivated as a carefree man.

Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you don't need to feel a challenge for your self-esteem and honor every criticism from superiors.Be vigilant and alert for future tasks being shared by the heads at work place.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 9th January 2024

08:41 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th January 2024

09:24 AM | 7 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2024

08:44 AM | 6 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 6th January 2024

09:36 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2024

08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Advertisement

Latest

10:05 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Supreme Court takes up PTI petitions seeking its electoral symbol 'bat' for elections

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 10th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.

Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.8 283.55
Euro EUR 308.5 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.63 756.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.06 36.41
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.53 61.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 332.42 334.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.2 8.35

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 10 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: