Three cops among four martyred in terror attack on Kohat checkpost

PESHAWAR – At least four people including three security personnel were martyred as a group of terrorists stormed a check-post on the Kohat Indus Highway on Wednesday.

Reports in local media said four people were martyred in the latest terror incident where 10 militants attacked Lachi Toll Plaza and security checkpost.

Pakistan Army and police contingents rushed to the site and cordoned off the region and launched a search operation to hunt down the insurgents.

It was reported that terrorists attacked and escaped to the mountainous region while a search operation is underway.

In recent times, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan witnessed sharp uptick in police attacks as TTP and its splinter groups attacked security forces and civilians.

Lately, a bomb blast killed at least five policemen deployed to protect polio vaccination workers in Bajaur district.

Pakistan continues to urge Afghanistan not to give shelter to militants but the landlock nation becomes TTP haven since Taliban takeover.