Back to school: Educational institutions reopen in Punjab after extended winter holidays

LAHORE – Schools have reopened throughout Punjab with the resumption of classes following the three-week winter break.

Students are excited as they reunite with their friends and classmates after long break, but others asked for more holidays as cold bites.

Attendance of juniors was recorded less in the schools on the first day after winter vacation.

Schools remained closed across Punjab from Dec 18, 2023 to Jan 09, 2024 due to extreme weather conditions and worsening air quality.

The winter vacations were slated to end on December 31 but CM Naqvi led administration decided to prolong the winter vacation from January 1 to January 9.

Primary, middle, high, and upper secondary schools will reopen at 9:30 am and close at 3:30 pm following the vacations.

“Due to the ongoing winter wave, schools will resume on January 10,” Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added that from Jan 10 to 22, schools will start at 9:30 am. The interim chief minister advised students to wear jackets and warm clothes.