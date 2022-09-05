Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan's latest video wins over internet

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has left the internet blazing as she dropped an adorable video with the cast and crew of her hit drama serial Mushkil.

Wrecking havoc online, the drama serial Mushkil is based on three friends navigating through love and life with a surprising turn of events completely turning their lives upside down. Directed by Marina Khan, it became a household favourite as soon as it was aired.

Taking to Instagram, Saboor dropped a short BTS video which sums up her journey and equation with her co-actors as they created on-screen chemistry with Khushhal Khan.

"Mushkil main Mushkilaat ????????‍♀️

Don’t forget to watch the last episode of #Mushkil tonight ⏳

Will wait for your feedback ????

@khushhalk ????", captioned the Naqab Zan star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

"A wonderful journey comes to an end. I’d like to thank you all for showing your love for #fameen and #mushkil - Long working hours, intense scenes, laughing out loud will now be remembered as memories… good one’s ????", she captioned another post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.