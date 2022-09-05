Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan's latest video wins over internet

Web Desk
06:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Saboor Aly and Khushhal Khan's latest video wins over internet
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has left the internet blazing as she dropped an adorable video with the cast and crew of her hit drama serial Mushkil.

Wrecking havoc online, the drama serial Mushkil is based on three friends navigating through love and life with a surprising turn of events completely turning their lives upside down. Directed by Marina Khan, it became a household favourite as soon as it was aired.

Taking to Instagram, Saboor dropped a short BTS video which sums up her journey and equation with her co-actors as they created on-screen chemistry with Khushhal Khan.

"Mushkil main Mushkilaat ????????‍♀️

Don’t forget to watch the last episode of #Mushkil tonight ⏳

Will wait for your feedback ????

@khushhalk ????", captioned the Naqab Zan star

"A wonderful journey comes to an end. I’d like to thank you all for showing your love for #fameen and #mushkil - Long working hours, intense scenes, laughing out loud will now be remembered as memories… good one’s ????", she captioned another post.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.

Saboor Aly’s new bold video goes viral 07:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her ...

More From This Category
Kangana Ranaut drags Mahesh Bhatt into another ...
08:58 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Hanish Qureshi gives fitness goals with her ...
07:17 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen criticised for flaunting ...
08:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes viral
06:13 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Alizeh Shah dazzles in a gorgeous bridal dress
07:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
Sabeeka Imam’s sheesha smoking photo breaks the ...
05:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut drags Mahesh Bhatt into another controversy
08:58 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr