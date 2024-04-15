Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal Hussain

Versatile Pakistani TV actress Bushra Ansari on Monday shared her experience of getting divorced and remarrying.
Speaking on her own YouTube channel along with her second husband Iqbal Hussain, Bushra talked about the effects of her remarriage on her relationship with her loved ones and why she never felt the need to announce or publicly speak about either of the decisions.
During the conversation, Bushra said Iqbal Hussain was senior to her in divorce and she got the divorce a bit late than him. She said she got the divorce and kept it in her draws. She said that it took her one-and-a-half years to convince herself to accept the reality of divorce.
Bushra said that Iqbal Hussain was a level-headed person and she was his opposite. She said she as woman was afraid of marrying for the second time due to people's reaction. However, she said, her family and people like Behroz Sabzwari convinced her to tie the knot with Iqbal Hussain.
Bushra Ansari, who is now 67, is an actress, comedian, singer and playwright. She started her career as a child star in the 1960s. She won numerous awards during her career, including the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1989 for her contribution to the arts of Pakistan TV.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.