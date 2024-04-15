Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal Hussain

Web Desk
10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Bushra Ansari with her second husband Iqbal Hussain
Source: Instagram

Versatile Pakistani TV actress Bushra Ansari on Monday shared her experience of getting divorced and remarrying.

Speaking on her own YouTube channel along with her second husband Iqbal Hussain, Bushra talked about the effects of her remarriage on her relationship with her loved ones and why she never felt the need to announce or publicly speak about either of the decisions.

During the conversation, Bushra said Iqbal Hussain was senior to her in divorce and she got the divorce a bit late than him. She said she got the divorce and kept it in her draws. She said that it took her one-and-a-half years to convince herself to accept the reality of divorce. 

Bushra said that Iqbal Hussain was a level-headed person and she was his opposite. She said she as woman was afraid of marrying for the second time due to people's reaction. However, she said, her family and people like Behroz Sabzwari convinced her to tie the knot with Iqbal Hussain. 

Bushra Ansari, who is now 67, is an actress, comedian, singer and playwright. She started her career as a child star in the 1960s. She won numerous awards during her career, including the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1989 for her contribution to the arts of Pakistan TV.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:45 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Bushra Ansari opens up about her divorce, 2nd marriage to Iqbal ...

06:16 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Viral vlogger duo Shiraz and Muskan buy new car

05:22 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Did Saba Qamar get engaged?

04:47 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Salman Khan faces another threat after gunfire incident at his home

02:00 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Ambani’s pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor drops photos from Radihka ...

01:17 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Aftab Iqbal claps back at Sohail Ahmed after bombshell interview

Lifestyle

05:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

YouTuber Ducky Bhai loses Rs40m in cryptocurrency 

09:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star ...

08:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Inside actress Hina Rizvi's festive Mayun ceremony

02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig gets trolled for her bold look in new viral pictures

07:17 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat spills beans on her ideal husband: Is she too demanding?

08:50 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

Alizeh Shah sings 'Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai'

Advertisement

Latest

11:52 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Petrol price increased by Rs4.53, diesel Rs8.14 per litre in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: