Shaheen Afridi likely to miss matches in T20 series against New Zealand

Web Desk
08:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Source: PCB

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is likely to miss some matches in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

According to reports circulating in the Pakistani media, the decision has been made to give the left-arm bowler 'rest' as part of the team's rotation policy. This rotation policy is meant to manage the players' workload ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is schedule to take place later this year.

Shaheen is likely to miss the first two matches of the five-match series. However, he would play the last three matches. Shaheen was removed as captain of the T20I squad just a few days ago and Babar Azam was installed in his place.

Commenting on the decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it was "a strategic move aimed at ensuring players' well-being and peak performance".

The PCB added, "While Shaheen has undeniably proven himself as a star fast bowler, leading Pakistan's pace attack over the years, the board recognises the importance of rotation and rest to maintain his peak performance. This decision aligns with the board's commitment to safeguarding the longevity of the players, especially fast bowlers given their injury timelines in the past two years."

"Keeping in mind workload management, this decision is to ensure Pakistan's main bowlers remain at the top of their game. The board does not want the national men’s team to run into an injury crisis concerning bowling resources as seen before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where Shaheen had to be closely looked after and ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, where the team didn’t have the services of Naseem Shah."

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi.

