Pakistan launches five-year plan to reduce population growth rate

The government of Pakistan has announced a five-year plan aimed at curbing the country’s population growth rate. The plan includes specific targets to achieve a significant reduction in population growth by 2030.
According to sources, the government aims to reduce the annual population growth rate to 1.1% by 2030. This target is part of a broader strategy to manage population increase effectively and ensure sustainable development.
The Ministry of Planning and Development revealed that the population growth rate was 2.55% according to the latest census in 2023. For the fiscal year 2024, the overall birth rate was recorded at 3.32%. The new plan aims to reduce this birth rate to 2.2% by 2030.
An important component of the plan includes increasing the contraceptive prevalence rate to 60% by 2030. In the fiscal year 2024, the contraceptive prevalence rate stood at 39.36%. The ministry’s data also highlighted that approximately 2.5 million induced abortions occur annually in Pakistan due to the non-adoption of modern contraceptive methods.
Prime Minister has approved the Ministry of Planning’s plan during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.
As a reminder, the 2023 census reported Pakistan's population at 241.49 million.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
