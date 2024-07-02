Over 700,000 Pakistanis leave country in 2024 in search of jobs abroad

ISLAMABAD – More than 700,000 Pakistanis have left their country in search of better job opportunities overseas in financial year 2024, according to official data.

Data released by the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment showed 789,837 people went abroad for better employment opportunities.

It said 811,469 Pakistanis had left the country in financial year 2023 in search of jobs.

Bureau of Immigration’s Deputy Director Abdul Shakoor told media that problems were reported in issuance of visas from Saudi Arabia in fiscal year 2024.

He added that the United Arab Emirates issued visas in professional categories during the said period, adding that demand of professional workers is also increasing in the USA and Europe.