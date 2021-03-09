3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat
Web Desk
05:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
ritchers scale
Share

PESHAWAR – Tremors were felt in Swat on Monday, days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan.

Seismological Centre reported the Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre of the quake. The tremors were felt in Mingora city and nearby areas. Its intensity was measured 3.9 on the Richter's scale. 

No loss of life has been reported yet.

Tremors on Friday night were felt across the country and frightened the citizens. Many people recited verses from the Holy Quran and sought forgiveness from Allah.

6.4 magnitude quake kills woman in Haripur 02:25 PM | 13 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A woman died late Friday night in Haripur when a powerful earthquake was felt in several cities ...

More From This Category
Man arrested for sending immoral content to ...
06:37 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Due for minor surgery outside Pakistan, says ...
05:50 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights launches 2020 ...
04:05 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Three IBA students torture KU professor over ...
04:30 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
Punjab CM Buzdar displays amazing driving skills ...
03:41 PM | 15 Feb, 2021
#K2Expedition2021 – Pakistan Army to conduct ...
06:35 PM | 15 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dia Mirza marries businessman beau Vaibhav Rekhi today
06:16 PM | 15 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr