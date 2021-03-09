3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat

PESHAWAR – Tremors were felt in Swat on Monday, days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan.

Seismological Centre reported the Hindu Kush mountain range was the epicentre of the quake. The tremors were felt in Mingora city and nearby areas. Its intensity was measured 3.9 on the Richter's scale.

No loss of life has been reported yet.

Tremors on Friday night were felt across the country and frightened the citizens. Many people recited verses from the Holy Quran and sought forgiveness from Allah.