Due for minor surgery outside Pakistan, says ECL-listed Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said that she would not approach the government to strike her name off the no-fly list despite that she was due for a minor surgery abroad.

She was speaking to media at Jati Umrah. “Will not go leave Pakistan, you have to go,” she said while referring to the PTI-led government.

“Even someone comes to my house and asks me to go abroad, I won’t,” she asserted, adding that people from every province should stand against the government, which have been imposed on the country.

She said that public in all provinces of the country were not rising against inflation.

Maryam also criticised the PTI for issuing Senate tickets to what she called as "millionaires and billionaires". She highlighted that PTI’s own leaders were at odds with the party over the unjust award of Senate tickets.

Maryam said that former prime minister and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gillani is the joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM), adding that the Opposition was trying to elect reputable leaders to the upper house of the parliament.

Last year in January, the federal government had placed Maryam Nawaz’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The cabinet meeting had given the approval to put names of Maryam Nawaz on no-fly list after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recommended putting the PML-N leaders on ECL.