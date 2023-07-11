Pakistan registers highest population growth rate in Asia

With an annual population growth rate of 2.4 percent, Pakistan has become the fifth most populous country in the world.
According to the data released by the Population Council on the World Population Day, Pakistan has the highest population growth rate in Asia. Data shows that 11,000 mothers die during childbirth in Pakistan every year, while 62 out of every 1,000 children die before they turn one.
On an average, every mother in Pakistan is giving birth to four children. At least 40% of the children suffer from malnutrition and 29% are underweight, the data reveals.
According to the figures released by the Population Council, 18% of all the children under five years of age are not growing. Pakistan will need more than 100 million jobs and 20 million houses every year by 2040.
Due to an increase in the population, the Council said, Pakistan is facing a severe water shortage. Pakistan will need 85,000 more primary schools by 2040, says the Council, adding that one out of every three children in Pakistan is not going to school.
While the population of Pakistan is growing rapidly, India and Bangladesh have managed to control it.
The Council said that only 34 out of 100 couples in Pakistan use contraceptives. On an average, every married couple in Pakistan has one unplanned child. Moreover, 12% of the people aged 20 to 24 do not have jobs in Pakistan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.
On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.
The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,405
