Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka advances to Super 4 after beating Bangladesh in must win encounter
DUBAI – Lankan lions advanced to the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022 after beating Bangladesh by two wickets.
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh in the must-win encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Today’s game was a do-or-die contest for The Lion and Bangla Tigers as both sides struggle to perform.
The winner of today’s game will qualify for the Super Four while the loser will return home.
Lankan players resorted to playing mind games ahead of their crucial tie against Bangladesh as skipper Dasun Shanaka hoped that the Bangladesh bowling attack will not pose the same threat as his squad faced in the first game against Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka registered victories in eight of the 12 completed matches between these teams but lost two of the last three.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed
