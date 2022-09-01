Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka advances to Super 4 after beating Bangladesh in must win encounter

Web Desk
08:30 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka advances to Super 4 after beating Bangladesh in must win encounter
Share

DUBAI – Lankan lions advanced to the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022 after beating Bangladesh by two wickets.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first against Bangladesh in the must-win encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Today’s game was a do-or-die contest for The Lion and Bangla Tigers as both sides struggle to perform.

The winner of today’s game will qualify for the Super Four while the loser will return home.

Lankan players resorted to playing mind games ahead of their crucial tie against Bangladesh as skipper Dasun Shanaka hoped that the Bangladesh bowling attack will not pose the same threat as his squad faced in the first game against Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka registered victories in eight of the 12 completed matches between these teams but lost two of the last three.

Asia Cup 2022: India qualifies for Super 4 stage ... 11:01 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

DUBAI – Indian squad advanced to the super four stage after beating Hong Kong in their second encounter in Asia ...

Squads

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed

PCB launches sale of tickets for PAK vs ENG T20I ... 01:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced ticket prices for the seven-match T20I series between Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Babar Azam fulfills his little fan’s dream
05:28 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: India qualifies for Super 4 stage ...
11:01 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
PCB launches sale of tickets for PAK vs ENG T20I ...
01:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
Bilal shocks Heera to clinch Punjab Open Tennis ...
10:55 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Omar Khalid spearheads Pakistan team at World ...
10:31 PM | 30 Aug, 2022
Floodwater drowns village of Pakistan pacer ...
12:48 PM | 30 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for flood-ravaged Pakistan
08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr