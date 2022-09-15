Imran Khan’s latest 'Atta per litre' gaffe is a feast for trolls

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan has once again provided fodder for a meme fest on social media as the PTI chief described litre as the unit of mass for flour.

Khan invited trouble by telling price of flour in litres instead of kilos during his live address where he mentioned soaring inflation in the country.

During the virtual address, the defiant politician got confused over the unit used to measure flour, an essential commodity which remained in the news after its prices touched a historic high.

"Flour was being sold at Rs50 per kg under the PTI government, but it is being sold at Rs 100 per litre now," Khan said in the viral clip which is doing rounds on the internet.

As Khan’s clip of the 'Atta per litre' rocked the social sites, netizens latched on to it and trolled the PTI chief who himself mocked PM Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other politicians over tongue slips.

Earlier, Indian leader Rahul Gandhi made such a statement, saying "Atta, which was 22 rupees per litre is now 40 rupees." However, the Congress leader corrected himself.

Imran Khan was often ridiculed for his gaffes. He earlier compared the acute power crisis in Pakistan with that of India and even claimed, "When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, and today it's 22 crore."