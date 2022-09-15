Imran Khan’s latest 'Atta per litre' gaffe is a feast for trolls
Web Desk
08:57 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan’s latest 'Atta per litre' gaffe is a feast for trolls
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan has once again provided fodder for a meme fest on social media as the PTI chief described litre as the unit of mass for flour.

Khan invited trouble by telling price of flour in litres instead of kilos during his live address where he mentioned soaring inflation in the country.

During the virtual address, the defiant politician got confused over the unit used to measure flour, an essential commodity which remained in the news after its prices touched a historic high.

"Flour was being sold at Rs50 per kg under the PTI government, but it is being sold at Rs 100 per litre now," Khan said in the viral clip which is doing rounds on the internet.

As Khan’s clip of the 'Atta per litre' rocked the social sites, netizens latched on to it and trolled the PTI chief who himself mocked PM Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other politicians over tongue slips.

Earlier, Indian leader Rahul Gandhi made such a statement, saying "Atta, which was 22 rupees per litre is now 40 rupees." However, the Congress leader corrected himself.

Bilawal Bhutto shares hilarious edit of PM ... 02:44 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shared a stressbuster video, featuring gaffes made Prime ...

Imran Khan was often ridiculed for his gaffes. He earlier compared the acute power crisis in Pakistan with that of India and even claimed, "When Pakistan was formed, its population was 40 crore, and today it's 22 crore."

More From This Category
Pakistan switches to automated water distribution ...
09:18 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Naseem Shah donates his ‘magical bat’ to ...
10:06 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with ...
12:17 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
Russia-Pakistan gas pipeline possible, Putin ...
07:23 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan renews call for early elections to ...
06:16 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Youngest Pakistani Youtuber receives Diamond Play ...
11:58 PM | 15 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with explanation about Naseem Shah video
12:17 AM | 16 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr