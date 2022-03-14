Bilawal Bhutto shares hilarious edit of PM Imran’s gaffes
KARACHI – PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shared a stressbuster video, featuring gaffes made Prime Minister Imran Khan at different events, amid prevailing stressful political atmosphere.
The war of words between the government and opposition has been seeing intensity since the PPP’s long march, which was coincided by a no-confidence motion submitted by joint opposition against the prime minister. The situation has reached a level that both sides are not missing an opportunity to criticise each other.
Bilawal Bhutto shared the funny video in response to the premier’s mockery of his Urdu after his viral gaffe of “kaampein taang rahi hai”. The PPP chief captioned the video as: “PM teaching me Urdu”.
PM teaching me Urdu 😊 pic.twitter.com/zJX8TiETDj— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 14, 2022
Addressing a public gathering, PM Khan had ridiculed Bilawal Bhutto, saying: “Asif Zardari, for God's sake, teach Bilawal how to speak Urdu properly first!”
The premier mocked the PPP chief a day after the hilarious slip of tongue occurred when the 33-year-old politician was addressing the rally in Islamabad to mark the culmination of a 10-day Awami March.
"I am shaking Islamabad. Islamabad may kaampein taang rahi hai [Shivers are legging in Islamabad]," he said.
While he meant to say taangein kaamp rahein hain, the slip of tongue resulted in a plethora of memes generated online.
