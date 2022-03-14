Mufti Taqi Usmani raises concerns over use of foul language in political confrontation
KARACHI – Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani expression serious concerns over violation of Islamic values amid the ongoing confrontation among the political leaders of the country.
Mufti Usmani shared his statement on Twitter as political temperature has reached a boiling point in country after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a tirade against members of Opposition parties after they submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.
Recently, the premier while addressing a public gathering called JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman as “Fazlu” and “diesel”.
“It is frightening to imagine the extent to which Islamic rules and values are being violated in political disputes. May Allah protect us from its consequences. The Holy Quran says in Surah Al-Hujurat don't mock one another, avoid gossip, suspicions and bad name calling”.
سیاسی اختلافات میں جس بری طرح اسلامی احکام واقدار پامال ہورہی ہیں انکا تصور کرکے ڈر لگتا ہے اللہ تعالی اسکے وبال سے بچائےقرآن کریم سورہحجرات میں فرماتاہے کہ ایک دوسرے کا مذاق نہ اڑاو غیبت نہ کرو بدگمانی نہ کرو کسی دوسرے کی ٹوہ میں نہ رہو اور کسی کانام بگاڑ کر نہ بلاؤ— Muhammad Taqi Usmani (@muftitaqiusmani) March 14, 2022
The Islamic scholar warned that such harsh behaviours are detrimental to society. He wrote: "Whether the difference is political or ideological, to make it a matter of killing someone and abusing each other is deadly for the society”.
He said that use of vulgar language should be avoided when criticism is made.
