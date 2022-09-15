Mehwish Hayat goes Japanese in new video

Noor Fatima
09:40 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Mehwish Hayat goes Japanese in new video
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's favourite actress Mehwish Hayat is the epitome of brilliance, style and talent.

One of her recent Instagram posts quickly went viral for all the right reasons. The Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress set the internet on fire in a different avatar.

Dressed in a crimson-coloured Kimono-styled dress with an open front, a floral kanzashi (A Japanese hair accessory mostly worn with a kimono) and a Bira-Bira (also a Japanese hair accessory with dangling attachments), Hayat looked breathtaking.

The overall look was complemented with a snatched bun hairstyle and strands of hair worn out in a neat manner. The Phir Chand Pe Dastak actress wore rosy makeup to accentuate her statement look.

Taking to Insatgram, Hayat wrote, "I am a menace. One of my all-time fav Saima bargfrede working her magic." 

Netizens were surprised to see Hayat in the jaw-dropping look.

On the work front, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient recently made a Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. Hayat's local venture London Nahi Jaunga also broke many records at the box office.   

Mehwish Hayat stuns netizens with chic look 08:11 PM | 14 Aug, 2022

The name Mehwish Hayat is synonymous with elegance, talent, and fame. The seasoned Pakistani actress has been making ...

