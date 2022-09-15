Anoushey Ashraf impresses fans with new singing video
06:46 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf impresses fans with new singing video
Source: Anoushay Abbasi (Instagram)
Popular host Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major travel and fashion goals through her Instagram handle.

Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.

This time around, the Sadqay Tumhare actor enthralled fans with a new video where he spread some positivity with all smiles and fun antics.

"Sharing some positivity on your timeline today. Singing my favorite song, my weekend game is kinda strong! ???? #transformation #makeup #reels #reelsinstagram #pakistan", captioned the 39-year-old.

